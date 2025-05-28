Peter Henley Acquires 7,850 Shares of MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Stock

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Henley purchased 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.51 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$19,703.50 ($12,711.94).

MotorCycle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $132.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

MotorCycle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from MotorCycle’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. MotorCycle’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About MotorCycle

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

