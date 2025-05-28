Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,691,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,655,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,508.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 55,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,030. This represents a 53.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $272.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.50. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.52 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

