ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,293.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 796.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Venator Management LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNI opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 31.47 and a quick ratio of 31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.13 and a 1 year high of $127.32.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.47. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $398.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Nelnet declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

