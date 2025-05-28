ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DNOW by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 112,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DNOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th.

DNOW stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.20. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

