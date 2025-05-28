ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 19.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MORN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,820,290.72. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,695 shares of company stock valued at $21,620,366. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $309.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

