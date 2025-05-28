ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $68,350.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,173.32. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Maxwell Donley sold 65,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $527,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 739,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,648. The trade was a 8.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.