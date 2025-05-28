ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 36,622 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Sabre by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $776.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

