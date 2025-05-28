ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 67,598 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,335,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 540,882 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 26,492,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,997,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Globalstar by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 13,050,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,695,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSAT. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,623,278.40. This trade represents a 3.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $580,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,337.76. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 334,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,976 and sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSAT stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

