ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in WisdomTree by 1,778.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

