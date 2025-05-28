ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 129,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 70,191 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Progyny Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

