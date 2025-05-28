ProShare Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,685,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,595,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,779 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

