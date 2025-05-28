ProShare Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $600.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $108.64.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $485.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.