ProShare Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $119,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,804,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waystar by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,182,000 after buying an additional 1,054,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Waystar by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 800,183 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Waystar

In other Waystar news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 4,111,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $153,723,638.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,580,929 shares in the company, valued at $956,470,935.31. The trade was a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 197,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $7,623,044.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,441,967.43. The trade was a 20.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,655,997 shares of company stock valued at $324,170,981. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waystar Stock Up 1.2%

WAY opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 434.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $50.00 target price on Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

