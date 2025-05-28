ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.0%

HLI stock opened at $176.29 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.14 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.