ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2,902.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $142.18 and a one year high of $252.82.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

