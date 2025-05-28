ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,806 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Triumph Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W lowered Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Triumph Group

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.