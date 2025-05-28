ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 8,162 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 817.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 6,041.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

ELME opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

