ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

