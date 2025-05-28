ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 2,980.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CLSA raised their price target on NuScale Power from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NuScale Power Trading Up 17.9%

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 34,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $589,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,323. This represents a 41.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,221 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

