ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $5,437,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 131,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $108,942.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $562,974.87. This trade represents a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

WABC stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

