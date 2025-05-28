ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,616 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,538 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYT opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

