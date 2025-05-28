Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 615 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

