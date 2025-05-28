Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Banc of California by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,988.80. The trade was a 6.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

