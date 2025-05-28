Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in GATX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in GATX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of GATX by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Up 2.4%

GATX stock opened at $147.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.39. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $168.89.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.