Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,569 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 320.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.