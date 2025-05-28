Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 579,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 336,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DNOW by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 308,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter worth $3,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th.

DNOW stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

