Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 476.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 278,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Stock Performance

Constellium stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

