Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $132,000 in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,878,000. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,980,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 269,928 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Stock Up 1.4%

BUR opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

