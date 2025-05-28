Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,789,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

