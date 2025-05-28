Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 13,319 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $24,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 656,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $4,021,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 544,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.40 million. Research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,293.27. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

