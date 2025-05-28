Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $163,000 Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 636.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,828,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950,467 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,376,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,060,000. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,687,000 after buying an additional 1,885,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

