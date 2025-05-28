Randall Chatwin Sells 100,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total value of C$465,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Randall Chatwin sold 30,150 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$125,725.50.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.96. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$4.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTO shares. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.11.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

