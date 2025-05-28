Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,634.57 ($22.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,659 ($22.42). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,640 ($22.16), with a volume of 304,438 shares trading hands.

RAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,084 ($28.16) to GBX 2,087 ($28.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,562.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,634.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 161.60 ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rathbones Group news, insider Dharmash Mistry bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,605 ($21.69) per share, for a total transaction of £40,125 ($54,222.97). Also, insider Paul Stockton sold 11,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.76), for a total transaction of £189,448.70 ($256,011.76). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,612 shares of company stock worth $4,194,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

