Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 5,754,501 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,013,227.38. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE REZI opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.23.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.