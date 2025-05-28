Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,981 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

