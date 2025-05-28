Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 19.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 550.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.23.
ROIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
