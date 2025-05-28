Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 78,616 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 3,793.9% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 41,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1,398.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after buying an additional 475,384 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $41,947.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,405.76. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $651,771. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,731 shares of company stock worth $303,634 over the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 2.4%

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.