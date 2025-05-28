RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €30.98 ($35.20) and traded as high as €33.02 ($37.52). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €33.02 ($37.52), with a volume of 1,623,265 shares changing hands.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.3%
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.98.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
