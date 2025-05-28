RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,871 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.32% of RxSight worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RxSight by 3,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 492,574 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $650.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.32.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RxSight news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

