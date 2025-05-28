Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 602,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after buying an additional 89,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.71 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

