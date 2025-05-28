Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.77 ($22.47) and traded as high as €22.68 ($25.77). Salzgitter shares last traded at €22.66 ($25.75), with a volume of 46,410 shares.

Salzgitter Stock Down 6.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.