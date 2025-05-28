Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.30 and traded as high as C$26.89. Saputo shares last traded at C$26.83, with a volume of 590,768 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised Saputo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. National Bankshares set a C$28.00 price objective on Saputo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saputo
Saputo Stock Up 1.2%
Saputo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -203.48%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
