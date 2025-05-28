ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Holdings Cut by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of ScanSource worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in ScanSource by 948.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in ScanSource by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Price Performance

SCSC opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

