Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 337.58 ($4.56) and traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.74). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 348.60 ($4.71), with a volume of 2,050,010 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.70) to GBX 337 ($4.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 375 ($5.07) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 357 ($4.82) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 395 ($5.34) to GBX 475 ($6.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schroders

Schroders Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 337.58. The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schroders Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 35.55 ($0.48) dividend. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.08%.

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.