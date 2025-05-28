Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Position Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 54.30%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

