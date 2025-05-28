Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Serve Robotics worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $34,196.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,710,096.92. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Read sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $205,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,754. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $495,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SERV shares. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 13.0%

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $730.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.08.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

