Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 114,394 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sherritt International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sherritt International

Sherritt International Stock Down 3.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Leon Binedell purchased 266,000 shares of Sherritt International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,820.20. Insiders have bought 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sherritt International

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.