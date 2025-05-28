Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 114,394 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sherritt International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.
In related news, Director Leon Binedell purchased 266,000 shares of Sherritt International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,820.20. Insiders have bought 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt.
