Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $166.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor producer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.