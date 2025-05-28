SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $4,418,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $268.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.94.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $4,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,285,908. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $1,028,068.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,842 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,431.10. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,495 shares of company stock valued at $9,500,531. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

