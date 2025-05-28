Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,123,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after buying an additional 147,129 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

